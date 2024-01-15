en English
Milwaukee Native Defies Odds, Graduates Debt-Free with All-In Milwaukee’s Aid

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Alex Mancilla, a Milwaukee native and son of Mexican immigrants, has recently graduated from Marquette University with an electrical engineering degree and a job offer from GE HealthCare. This achievement of Mancilla is not just a personal victory, it also signifies the success of the nonprofit organization, All-In Milwaukee, which strives to bridge the gap for low-income, diverse Milwaukee students, aiding them to graduate debt-free.

Defying the Odds

Mancilla belonged to a low-income background and is a first-generation college student. College was not part of his initial plans until a middle school teacher challenged his perspectives. This provoked Mancilla to realize the absence of guidance in his academic journey, especially concerning college preparation. This is where All-In Milwaukee steps in, a nonprofit that provided Mancilla with both financial support and advising.

Role of All-In Milwaukee

The organization, celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, has been instrumental in Mancilla’s success. Its primary aim in the educational ecosystem is to cover college costs for diverse, low-income Milwaukee students, enabling them to achieve their academic dreams without the burden of debt. In addition to financial aid, All-In Milwaukee provides essential advising support, helping students navigate the complexities of college life and career planning.

Future Goals and Challenges

With ambitious fundraising plans, All-In Milwaukee aims to double its reach to 1,000 students over the next five years. The need for such support is dire, as college completion rates for low-income and students of color are troublingly low. Despite this, universities and legislative actions are yet to sufficiently address this gap. Mancilla’s journey, full of challenges and pressures of being the eldest child in an immigrant family, serves as a clear representation of the struggles faced by first-generation college students.

However, with the strategic guidance of All-In Milwaukee, Mancilla was able to overcome these hurdles. He graduated not only with an electrical engineering degree but also with multiple job offers, ultimately choosing the one he believes has the most potential for impact. His story stands as a beacon of hope and underscores the crucial role of organizations like All-In Milwaukee in supporting the success of students from similar backgrounds.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

