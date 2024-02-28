Milwaukee Health Department Shifts Strategy, Ends In-house Mammograms for Low-Income Women

The Milwaukee Health Department has ceased direct provision of mammograms and certain preventive health screenings at its Southside Health Center, a change impacting many low-income and uninsured women, particularly in the Latina community. This move follows the termination of a contract with Voyageur Radiology, the group previously interpreting mammogram results. Officials are now focusing on expanding the Well Woman Program by facilitating connections to external healthcare providers for free screenings, aiming to offer more comprehensive care despite concerns over reduced direct services.

Transition to External Providers

From 2018 through 2022, the Southside Health Center facilitated 300 to 500 mammograms annually for women, many of whom were uninsured or undocumented. With the contract's end with Voyageur Radiology, health officials have pivoted their strategy towards enhancing the Well Woman Program. This program's expansion is intended to enroll more participants and swiftly connect them with external hospitals and clinics for necessary screenings. This shift is hoped to address staffing and resource challenges previously faced in running the in-house clinic.

Community Response and Adjustments

The decision has elicited disappointment from community leaders and concerns over the immediate impact on accessible health services for vulnerable populations. However, Health Department officials, including Dominique Hyatt-Oates, the Well Woman Program manager, are working diligently to ensure a smooth transition. They aim to mitigate any potential barriers, such as billing issues, to maintain the effectiveness of the program and the trust of the community it serves. Efforts include direct collaboration with billing teams at partnering healthcare organizations to address any billing discrepancies promptly.

Looking Ahead: Implications and Potential Outcomes

While the shift from in-house to external screening services has raised concerns, health officials and advocates emphasize the potential for broader, more effective care through this new approach. By establishing stronger connections with external healthcare providers, the Milwaukee Health Department hopes to ensure that women, especially those uninsured or undocumented, receive the necessary screenings and follow-up care. This transition reflects a broader trend in healthcare, prioritizing partnerships and community-based strategies to address public health needs effectively.