Milton-Union School District Board Convenes for Special Meeting, Takes No Action

In a significant move, the Milton-Union Exempted Village School District Board of Education convened for a special meeting on January 30th at 6 p.m. The session, as outlined in Section 121.22 of the Ohio Revised Code, was held to deliberate on matters associated with the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public official or employee. In addition, the board also aimed to investigate any complaints or charges against these individuals.

Board In Session: No Decisions Made

Following the executive session, Superintendent Brad Ritchey announced that no action had been taken. This crucial piece of information indicates that the board's deliberations might not have reached a conclusive juncture, leaving the matters discussed in the session open for future contemplation or investigation.

Looking Forward: The Next Meeting

The next scheduled board meeting is on the horizon, slated for February 20th, at the same time of 6 p.m. The location is set to be 7610 Milton-Potsdam Rd, providing a familiar environment for the board members as they continue their duties of overseeing the school district's operations.