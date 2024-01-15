en English
Obituary

Milton-Freewater Police Department Mourns Loss of Officer Scott Hays

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
The Milton-Freewater Police Department is in deep sorrow following the passing of Officer Scott Hays. The sad news broke on Sunday, Jan. 14, when Chief Joe Shurtz made the announcement on the department’s Facebook page. Hays, a dedicated officer, had served the department for more than 16 years.

A Great Man, Husband, and Father

Chief Shurtz remembered Officer Hays as a great man, husband, and father. His loss sends ripples through the entire department, affecting every individual therein. A pillar of the community, Hays’ dedication to public service was evident in his over a decade-long commitment to the department.

Oregon State Police Step In

As the Milton-Freewater Police Department grieves, the Oregon State Police have graciously stepped in to handle calls within the city limits. This gesture of support not only allows the MFPD to focus on dealing with their loss but also ensures uninterrupted service to the community. Chief Shurtz expressed his gratitude to the community for their understanding and patience during this challenging period.

A Loss Felt by All

Officer Hays’ passing is a profound loss for the department and the community he served. No further details regarding the circumstances of Officer Hays’ death were provided in the announcement. His memory, however, will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and in the community he faithfully served.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

