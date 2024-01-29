Milpitas Celebrates 70th Anniversary; SVCE Boosts FutureFit Homes Program

The City of Milpitas ushered in a milestone, celebrating its 70th anniversary on January 26. The occasion marked seven decades since its incorporation in 1954, a testament to the city's growth, unity, and tenacity. The city's leadership used the opportunity to reflect on past successes and look towards the future.

Marking Seven Decades of Unity and Tenacity

Mayor Carmen Montano, in her address, emphasized the unity and tenacity that characterize Milpitas. She expressed her pride in the city's ability to evolve while maintaining its core values. The mayor's sentiments were echoed by Vice Mayor Evelyn Chua, who spoke about the strength of community bonds and the promise of a brighter future.

Councilmember Anthony Phan, on the other hand, emphasized that the anniversary is not just a celebration of the past, but also a celebration of future possibilities. He urged the city to continue its growth trajectory and strive for more milestones in the years to come.

70th Anniversary Commemoration

In honor of the city's anniversary, an open house event was held at City Hall on January 25. The event featured music from the past seven decades, adding a nostalgic touch to the commemoration. Collaborating with the Milpitas Historical Society, the city also put up historical photo displays, showcasing the city's evolution over the past 70 years. Additional celebratory events are scheduled throughout the year, keeping the spirit of the anniversary alive.

Boost for Silicon Valley Clean Energy’s FutureFit Homes Program

In a separate but important development, Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) announced an increase in its FutureFit Homes program budget by $3 million. This increase, attributed to high demand for rebates, will facilitate and inspire further upgrades to energy-efficient electric heat pump equipment. Since its launch in October 2022, the program has already facilitated the upgrade of 223 heat pump water heaters and 334 heat pump space heating and cooling systems. Additionally, it has overseen the installation of 109 pre-wired circuits.

The rebates support SVCE customers in Sunnyvale who make the switch from gas to energy-efficient electric heat pump equipment. This initiative is a testament to SVCE's commitment to promoting energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. Residents interested in the rebates can find more information on the SVCE website.