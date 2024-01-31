Millsboro Public Library to Host Informative Meet-up on Millsboro Bypass Project

The Millsboro Public Library, a cornerstone of community engagement, is set to host an informative event about the Millsboro Bypass project. Slated for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7th, the gathering will take place at the library's premises on 217 West State Street. The meeting aims to shed light on the ongoing road construction, giving the public a chance to interact directly with officials from the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) and get their queries addressed.

A Project That Bridges More Than Just Distances

The Millsboro Bypass is not merely a road construction project; it signifies a proactive step towards better connectivity, less traffic congestion, and improved quality of life for the residents of Millsboro. The project, which broke ground last April, revolves around the creation of a strategically planned two-lane road. This new road will serve as a crucial link between US 113 and State Route 24.

Engineering and Economic Considerations

The bypass includes the construction of a grade-separated intersection at US 113/State 20, a design element that enhances safety and promotes smoother traffic flow. The route is meticulously planned to traverse local landmarks such as Fox Run Road, the Norfolk Southern Railroad, Millsboro Pond, and Gravel Hill Road. It will finally culminate at State Route 24 near Mountaire Farms.

With a hefty price tag of $140 million, the Millsboro Bypass is a substantial investment in the region's infrastructure. The project's finances are divided between federal and state resources, with 80% of the funding coming from federal coffers and the remaining 20% contributed by the state.

Looking Toward the Future

The Millsboro Bypass is more than just a road; it's a promise of a more connected and convenient future for the Millsboro community. The project, currently in full swing, is expected to reach completion in 2025. As the construction progresses, regular updates and public meetings like the one at the Millsboro Public Library will ensure the community stays informed and engaged with this transformative project.