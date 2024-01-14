Millions in U.S. Affected by Severe Winter Weather; Campaign Events Canceled in Iowa

A severe winter weather system is presently wreaking havoc across the United States, leaving numerous people under weather advisories or warnings. The forecast predicts a combination of dangerously cold winds, freezing rain, and heavy snowfall. A new wave of Arctic air is set to sweep across the Midwest and northern Plains, bringing potential hazards in the week to come.

Arctic Weather’s Impact on Iowa

This extreme weather has already started affecting Iowa, leading to the cancellation of some campaign events ahead of the state’s caucuses on Monday. Specifically, Des Moines will face incredibly cold wind chills, expected to range from minus 20 to minus 30 degrees tomorrow.

Across the country, the Arctic blast is impacting large parts of the nation, with 44 million people under a winter weather advisory and another 29 million under a wind chill warning. The life-threatening cold has led to disruptions in daily life, including transportation and power outages.

Dangerous Cold Grips the Nation

With the National Weather Service issuing a Wind Chill Advisory for certain counties, there are growing concerns about frostbite due to the extreme cold. Travel impacts are also expected due to scattered lake-effect snow showers. The perilous Arctic blast is expected to hit southeast Texas as well, leading to the issuance of a Winter Weather Advisory for multiple areas, with the potential for ice accumulation and a drastic impact on temperatures.

As this severe winter weather continues to affect millions in the U.S., citizens are urged to stay safe and prepared, especially as record-low temperatures, blizzards, high winds, and snowfall continue to pose challenges for residents and officials across various states.