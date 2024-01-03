en English
Travel & Tourism

Millionaire Acquires Maverick in Active Superyacht Market

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Millionaire Acquires Maverick in Active Superyacht Market

As 2023 wound down, the used superyacht market buzzed with transactions, punctuated by a millionaire’s acquisition of the Maverick, a masterfully crafted Mangusta yacht. The Italian-designed vessel, a product of the collective genius of Alberto Mancini, Overmarine, and Pierluigi Ausonio, is a marvel in the yachting world with its striking silhouette and luxury amenities.

Maverick: A Standout Superyacht

Constructed by Italian yacht connoisseurs, the Maverick boasts twin MTU engines that generate 1,468 HP each, propelling it to a top speed of 16 knots. Advanced stabilizers ensure a smooth sailing experience, even at the yacht’s impressive top speed. Furthermore, with a range of over 4,500 nautical miles at economical speeds, the vessel is perfect for those long, leisurely ocean voyages.

Exclusivity is another feather in the Maverick’s cap. It is one of only four Oceano 50 models created by FWY Yachts and Mangusta. A voluminous 499 GT spread over 50 meters of length allows the yacht to comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests and an 11-person crew, achieving a nearly 1:1 guest-to-crew ratio that guarantees exceptional service.

Luxury Amenities Aplenty

Features such as extensive decks, an outdoor lounge, fold-out terraces, a beach club, and a sundeck jacuzzi transform the Maverick into a floating oasis of luxury. A unique addition is the swimming pool that doubles as an infinity pool, a perfect spot for guests to unwind while enjoying panoramic ocean views.

At the time of its sale, the Maverick was docked in Miami, carrying a price tag just shy of $40 million. The yacht’s sale was facilitated by Jim McConville of Merle Wood & Associates, representing the buyer, and Ralph Navarro of Florida Yachts International, representing the seller.

A Potential Luxury Charter?

Now under the ownership of a millionaire, the future of the Maverick is a topic of interest. Will the new owner offer it for luxury charter? If so, this could prove a successful venture, given the yacht’s remarkable features and allure. The Maverick, with its perfect blend of performance and luxury, is indeed a prized addition to any fleet.

0
Travel & Tourism United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

