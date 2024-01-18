Million-Dollar Lottery Win Sparks Excitement in Small Illinois Town

In a small, close-knit community outside of St. Louis, Mitchell, Illinois, a wave of excitement has passed over the town following the sale of a winning Mega Millions lottery ticket at the local 508 Variety Shop. The ticket, correctly matching all five numbers from Tuesday's drawing - 2-10-42-49-54, along with a Megaplier number of 13, secured the fortunate ticket holder a cool $1 million.

The Joy in Mitchell

The owner of the 508 Variety Shop, Amber Ronk, shared the excitement that has gripped the town. Ronk, suspecting that the winner is a local resident due to the scale of the community, expressed her joy and anticipation of discovering the identity of the lucky winner. The significant win has brought a wave of positivity to this small community that rarely experiences events like this.

Perks of Selling the Winning Ticket

But the good fortune didn't stop at the anonymous winner. As a result of selling the winning ticket, 508 Variety Shop will receive a seller's bonus of $10,000. Amber Ronk, thrilled with the unexpected windfall, plans to use the bonus for a well-deserved vacation with her family, adding another layer of delight to this story.

A Win for the State

The Illinois Lottery revealed that there were over 21,000 winning tickets sold for that draw, indicating a wider spread joy across the state. However, the big win at Mitchell stands out, underscoring the significant impact such events can have on smaller communities. For a town with a population of just about 1,000, the sale of a $1 million lottery ticket is not just a win for the anonymous ticket holder, but a win for the entire community.