Business

Million-Dollar Kentucky Lottery Ticket on the Brink of Expiration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:35 pm EST
Million-Dollar Kentucky Lottery Ticket on the Brink of Expiration

A million-dollar Kentucky Lottery ticket purchased at a Pilot Travel Center in Henry County, Kentucky, on July 19th is on the brink of expiration. The ticket holder, who matched the first five white balls (7-10-11-13-24) but missed the Powerball (24), stands to lose the substantial prize if not claimed by January 12th, 2024.

A Race Against Time

The Kentucky Lottery office, which will be closed on January 15th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day – the actual expiration date for the ticket – has urged the ticket holder to step forward. The procedure requires winners of prizes exceeding $600 to visit the lottery’s website, print a claim form, and present it at their Louisville office. The pressing question is: why hasn’t the winner come forward yet to claim such a significant prize?

Unclaimed Lottery Tickets: More Common Than You Think

Surprisingly, unclaimed lottery tickets are not a rarity. Cases similar to the current one have been reported in states like Iowa and Florida. Whether this is due to forgetfulness, misplacement of tickets, or lack of vigilance in checking lottery numbers, the result is invariably the same – unclaimed prizes funnel into the respective states’ unclaimed prize funds.

The Kentucky Unclaimed Prize Fund

If the million-dollar prize goes unclaimed, it will be allocated to the Kentucky Unclaimed Prize Fund. This fund plays a crucial role in supporting the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), contributing to the state’s educational endeavors. The unclaimed prize, therefore, will serve a noble cause if not claimed by the rightful winner.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

