Million Dollar Dinner Set to Spark High-Level Discussions in Sports, Entertainment, and Business

On February 10, 2024, the highly anticipated Million Dollar Dinner will be held at Picasso restaurant inside the Bellagio in Las Vegas. Curated by André Farr, the event is an ultra-exclusive congregation of influential leaders from the realms of sports, entertainment, and business. Billed as a platform for high-level discussions on leadership, representation, diversity, equity, and inclusion, the Million Dollar Dinner is setting the stage for vital conversations in these industries.

Confluence of Minds

The event is specifically tailored to foster dialogue and exchange of ideas among its esteemed participants. Topics of discussion include CTE, NIL, and AI in the sports and entertainment industry. The event is designed to be much more than a simple dinner; it's a nurturing ground for networking and partnerships among minority entrepreneurs and business leaders.

A Gastronomic Affair

Beyond the engaging dialogues and networking opportunities, the Million Dollar Dinner promises a culinary delight. A 5-course meal, curated by renowned Chef Julian Serrano, is set to satiate the palate of the distinguished guests. The dinner is as much a gastronomic affair as it is a business event.

Recognizing Excellence

The Million Dollar Dinner is also a stage to honor prominent Black leaders for their contributions and achievements. This year, Antonio Pierce will be honored with the Leader of the Year Award, and Vada O. Manager will receive the Executive Lifetime Achievement Award. Speakers like Ken Shropshire and William C. Rhoden have expressed their anticipation for the networking and conversations that the event is known for.

Sponsored by the Executive Member Group (EMG), the Million Dollar Dinner is an emblematic event in the calendars of Black leaders and minority entrepreneurs. It's a testament to the power of representation, diversity, and inclusion in the spheres of sports, entertainment, and business.