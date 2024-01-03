en English
Million Air’s Proposed Jet Refueling Station Faces Opposition Over Environmental Concerns

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
Million Air's Proposed Jet Refueling Station Faces Opposition Over Environmental Concerns

Million Air, a Texas-based aviation service provider, is in the eye of a storm due to its proposed project to construct a new jet refueling station at Portsmouth International Airport. This project, which requires a wetland permit due to the potential impact on a local wetland, has sparked a wave of opposition from Port City Air—the sole provider of private jet refueling at the airport—and concerned local residents.

Objections Rooted in Environmental Concerns

The objections to Million Air’s project are centered around pressing environmental concerns. There are fears about the presence of toxic PFOS chemicals, which were discovered during Air Force testing. Moreover, there are worries related to potential fuel spills and the use of glycol—a chemical that poses a threat to groundwater purity. An online petition against the project has already garnered the support of over 1,300 signatories, underscoring the depth of public anxiety.

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wetland Permit

Despite the strenuous opposition, the Department of Environmental Services Wetlands Bureau granted the wetland permit after a public hearing conducted in April 2022. However, additional approvals are still pending. In response, Port City Air sought to appeal the permit issuance to the New Hampshire Wetlands Council—a move that was subsequently dismissed on the grounds that the company held a lease, not ownership, to the land adjoining the proposed project site. Undeterred, Port City Air is now taking its fight to the Supreme Court, arguing for the right to appeal on the basis of environmental concerns, as a long-term tenant.

Impact of the Proposed Facility on Local Ecosystem

The proposed facility, which includes a large building and significant fuel capacity, could potentially disrupt the local wetland ecosystem. Local residents like Dania Seiglie, who organized the opposition petition, emphasize the critical importance of wetlands for drinking water resources and the local ecosystem’s health. As of now, the Department of Environmental Services has refrained from filing a brief for the upcoming Supreme Court case and has not responded to media inquiries.

Million Air, on the other hand, suggests that Port City Air’s objection might be partly driven by its desire to preserve its monopoly on fixed-base operations at the airport. The case’s outcome could have far-reaching implications for environmental decision-making and the rights of long-term tenants to appeal such decisions.

United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

