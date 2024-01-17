Miller Barondess, LLP Bolsters Partnership with Addition of Trial Lawyers

Los Angeles-based litigation firm, Miller Barondess, LLP, has added a trio of seasoned trial lawyers to its partnership. Justin Ehrlich, Jeffery White, and Colin Rolfs are the latest additions to the firm's expanding legal force. The firm, known for its proficiency in intellectual property, technology, and entertainment law, often finds itself at the frontline of high-stakes litigation.

Miller Barondess Welcomes New Partners

Justin Ehrlich, a specialist in professional liability, insurance bad faith, product liability, and complex business disputes, has joined Miller Barondess. Ehrlich boasts a track record of securing multi-million-dollar verdicts, arbitration awards, and settlements. His diverse clientele spans entrepreneurs and Hall of Fame musicians. Prior to his new role, Ehrlich practiced at Herzog, Yuhas, Ehrlich & Ardell, under the mentorship of acclaimed trial lawyer Buddy Herzog.

Jeffery White, who joined Miller Barondess as an associate in 2017, has also been promoted to a partner. White possesses expertise in handling significant matters across a range of industries, including real estate, entertainment, and healthcare. His practice areas encompass class actions, corporate governance, and intellectual property.

Colin Rolfs is the third new partner. He centers his practice on complex commercial disputes in sectors such as entertainment and finance. Rolfs, recognized in Best Lawyers: ONES TO WATCH for Commercial Litigation and Litigation-Banking and Finance, has been a part of Miller Barondess since 2018.

Expansion Beyond Partnerships

Beyond these partnerships, Miller Barondess is also bolstering its appellate practice with Nadia Sarkis and its intellectual property practice with patent partner Ben Herbert. Overall, the firm has hired 12 associates in the past year, demonstrating a marked growth spurt, according to founder Louis R. 'Skip' Miller.

The firm has recently moved to a larger office space in Los Angeles to accommodate its growing team and expanding operations. With this strategic expansion, the firm is set to take on even more challenging and high-profile cases, cementing its position as a leader in various legal sectors.