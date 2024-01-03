en English
Local News

Millcreek Township Appoints New Animal Resource Officer Amid Overhaul of Position

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Millcreek Township Appoints New Animal Resource Officer Amid Overhaul of Position

Millcreek Township, in a move that underscores its commitment to animal welfare, has officially appointed William Sandstrom as its new animal resource officer. Sandstrom, a seasoned professional in animal control, is set to begin his duties on February 5, at a starting wage of $20.74 per hour.

A Stalwart in Animal Control

An Erie native, Sandstrom brings to the table two decades of experience in animal control. His extensive career in the field includes stints as a dog law officer in Harrisburg and various significant positions with humane societies across Pennsylvania. Among his roles, Sandstrom served as chief humane police officer and humane police officer, where he distinguished himself through diligent enforcement of animal cruelty laws and securing convictions for numerous offenders.

Sandstrom’s expertise is further validated by his certifications. He is recognized as a Pennsylvania Humane Police Officer and also possesses certification from the National Animal Control Association.

Endorsement and Expectations

Supporting the appointment, Matt Waldinger, the township’s Planning and Development Director, recommended Sandstrom for the position. He highlighted Sandstrom’s wealth of knowledge, experience, and, importantly, his compassion for animals as the crucial elements that make him an ideal fit for the role.

The position of an animal resource officer in Millcreek does not merely involve law enforcement. Falling under the code enforcement division, the role carries with it an emphasis on compassionate animal care and cooperation with local animal welfare organizations. These expanded responsibilities reflect Millcreek’s efforts to reinforce its commitment to animal welfare.

A Change Catalysed by Controversy

This appointment comes on the heels of the resignation of the previous officer, Richard Lyall, in September 2022. Lyall’s tenure ended in controversy following an incident where he shot a cat on Berkeley Road, which he claimed was aggressive. However, local residents contested this claim, stating that the cat was, in fact, healthy and friendly. The incident led to the township revisiting the qualifications and responsibilities for the animal control position, resulting in a comprehensive overhaul.

With Sandstrom’s appointment, Millcreek Township hopes to turn a new leaf in its approach to animal welfare, seeking to ensure that the rights and well-being of animals are upheld, and their protection is prioritized.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

