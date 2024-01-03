en English
Mill Creek MetroParks Reports Additional Deer Harvest in Ongoing Reduction Program

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
Mill Creek MetroParks Reports Additional Deer Harvest in Ongoing Reduction Program

Mill Creek MetroParks in Boardman has reported that an additional five deer have been harvested in the past week, taking the total number of deer removed from the park since the beginning of their deer-reduction program on October 1 to 205. This news comes as the MetroParks continues with its ongoing efforts to manage the deer population within its grounds.

Details of the Deer Harvest

Of the five deer recently harvested, one was hunted by a bow hunter in either Hitchcock Woods or Huntington Woods. The remaining four deer were harvested using firearms; three were hunted with a shotgun, and one with a rifle in other regional park areas. These numbers reflect the different hunting methods employed within the deer-reduction program, which includes both bow hunting and firearm use.

The Deer Targeted

According to Nick Derico, the natural resources manager for the MetroParks, the deer targeted in this recent harvest included four with antlers measuring at least three inches. Additionally, one button buck was harvested. A button buck is a young male deer whose antlers have not yet fully developed or emerged, indicating the inclusion of younger deer in the reduction program.

Deer-Reduction Program: An Ongoing Effort

The ongoing deer-reduction program at Mill Creek MetroParks is aimed at managing the deer population within the park’s grounds. This program, which began in October, has seen the removal of a total of 205 deer to date. The recent addition of five more deer to this tally reflects the continued efforts of the MetroParks in this endeavor.

United States Wildlife
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

