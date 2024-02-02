Military Training Noise Rattles Barnegat: Police Department Responds

Residents of the quaint township of Barnegat, New Jersey, have been startled by an unusual sonic disruption. The source: ongoing training at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, a tri-service military base located in Burlington County. This sudden aural onslaught has led to a surge in calls to the local police department, with citizens expressing concerns over the heightened noise levels.

Communication Through Social Media

In response to the flurry of calls, the Barnegat Police Department took to Facebook to update the community. They confirmed that the noise, which had already become noticeable on Thursday, is expected to continue throughout the weekend. They also highlighted that moderate noise levels should be anticipated throughout the following week, as the training persists.

A Noise Calendar To Anticipate Disruptions

In an effort to help residents plan their days around the training schedule, a noise calendar for February has been made available. This calendar, providing detailed information about the expected noise levels, can be accessed through the Joint Base's official website, its smartphone application, and the Barnegat Police Department's Facebook page.

Open Channels for Community Engagement

For individuals seeking more information, or wishing to get in touch with the police department, they are encouraged to contact Selena Vazquez at the provided email and phone number. This effort by the Barnegat Police Department demonstrates a commitment to maintaining open channels of communication with the community during this period of disruption.

While the heightened noise levels may cause temporary discomfort, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts of our military personnel in their rigorous training routines, ensuring the nation's safety and security.