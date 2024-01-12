Military GPS Receivers Market Set for Robust Growth by 2028

In an era where real-time data transmission is pivotal to successful military operations, the reliance on military GPS receivers is rapidly escalating. A comprehensive new market research report titled “Global Military GPS Receivers Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2023-2028” has unveiled the burgeoning prospects for this critical technology. The military GPS receivers market is projected to expand at a compelling CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028, reaching a valuation of US$ 0.9 Billion by 2028.

Driving Factors and Market Dynamics

The increasing utilization of military GPS receivers for precise target tracking, navigation, and digital mapping solutions is a key driver for this growth. These devices are becoming a lifeline for military forces, leading to a spike in procurement. Global tensions, border disputes, and terrorist threats are further propelling countries to bolster their military capabilities, generating increased demand for military GPS receivers.

Competition and Industry Landscape

The market is characterized by notable competition, with dominant players partaking in activities such as the production of P(Y) Code and M-Code GPS receivers and the manufacturing of ASIC chips for GPS receiver cards. Prominent market players include BAE Systems, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Trimble Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries, Mayflower Communications, Hertz Systems, and Juniper Systems, Inc. The report also sheds light on significant mergers and acquisitions that have recalibrated the competitive terrain.

Market Segmentation and Regional Outlook

The report segments the market by product type, frequency type, and application type. M-Code GPS receivers and dual-frequency GPS receivers are foreseen to rule their respective segments. The PGM-based application is projected to spearhead the market, given the critical role of GPS systems in precision-guided munitions. From a geographical standpoint, North America, and particularly the USA, is anticipated to emerge as the largest market, buoyed by substantial investments and the presence of market-leading companies.

The report also delivers a thorough analysis of the market’s supply chain, PEST analysis, drivers, challenges, and strategic growth opportunities, offering an in-depth understanding of this burgeoning industry.