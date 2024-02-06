Miles Teller Cast as John Branca in Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael'

In a significant development, actor Miles Teller has officially joined the cast of the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, titled 'Michael'. Teller is set to portray the character of John Branca, a pivotal figure in Jackson's rise to the zenith of global stardom. The film is being directed by renowned director Antoine Fuqua.

Portraying a Key Figure

Branca, Jackson's high-powered attorney, played an instrumental role in the evolution of Jackson's career from a member of a boy band to the indisputable King of Pop. The role demands an in-depth understanding of the deep emotional bond that Branca shared with Jackson, which Teller is expected to bring to the fore.

Production and Release

The movie is currently being filmed, with a planned global release date of April 18, 2025. The screenplay is written by John Logan, and the film will be released in theaters by Lionsgate. The producer of the film, Graham King, has expressed confidence in Teller's ability to embody Branca's character.

Teller's Recent Works

Miles Teller's recent works include starring in critically acclaimed films like 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Spiderhead', and the series 'The Offer'. His next big project is 'The Gorge', where he stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver. Teller's stellar acting skills have also received praise from director Fuqua for the role of Branca. Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, will portray the iconic singer, with Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson.