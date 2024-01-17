Mila Kunis Spotted in LA After Controversial Support for Convicted Friend

On a usual day in Los Angeles, actress Mila Kunis, 40, was spotted running errands, her face glowing without makeup and her brunette hair tied into a casual ponytail. Dressed in a baby blue jacket, cream-colored T-shirt adorned with a green graphic print, loose blue jeans, and brown moccasin boots, her smile was enough to make the paparazzi's day. However, this seemingly ordinary outing stood in stark contrast to the recent controversy involving Kunis and her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher.

Advertisment

Controversial Support for a Convicted Friend

The couple recently faced fierce criticism for writing letters of support for their friend Danny Masterson. Masterson, a well-known figure in Hollywood, was convicted of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years in prison. Despite the severity of the crime, the couple had requested leniency for their friend in a move that sparked widespread anger and disappointment.

Public Apology and Retreat from the Limelight

Advertisment

In response to the backlash, Kunis and Kutcher posted an apology video acknowledging the pain their letters had caused. As part of the fallout, Kutcher also stepped down as chair of his anti-child sex abuse organization. However, critics deemed the apology insincere, prompting the couple to disable comments on the post. Following this, the couple chose to retreat from the public eye, with insiders suggesting they hoped the controversy would eventually fade from public memory.

Scrutiny of the Couple's Relationship

The controversy also brought the couple's relationship under the microscope. Kunis was only 14 when she was first cast alongside a 19-year-old Kutcher in 'That 70's Show.' This detail, which had been largely overlooked in the past, was now reevaluated in light of the recent controversy, adding another layer to the couple's public image.