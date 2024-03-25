Mike Shouhed of 'Shahs of Sunset' Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged 2022 Domestic Assault

'Shahs of Sunset' alum Mike Shouhed is embroiled in a legal battle as his former fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen, files a lawsuit against him for alleged domestic violence. The complaint, lodged in Los Angeles Superior Court, accuses Shouhed of assault, battery, gender violence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress stemming from an incident in March 2022. Ben-Cohen seeks not only unspecified but also punitive damages, bringing the case into the spotlight once again.

Details of the Alleged Incident

According to the lawsuit, the incident unfolded at Ben-Cohen's residence in Los Angeles when, after a confrontation, Shouhed allegedly engaged in a violent outburst. Ben-Cohen claims she was thrown to the ground, hit in the face, and nearly suffocated by Shouhed. The altercation escalated to the point where Shouhed purportedly threatened her life, claiming he had a hitman at his disposal. The distressing episode culminated with the police's arrival and Shouhed's arrest, following Ben-Cohen's attempt to call 911 amidst the chaos.

Legal and Public Response

Following his arrest, Shouhed's attorney, Alex Kessel, asserted his client's innocence, emphasizing a belief in Shouhed's eventual exoneration. The incident led to Shouhed facing multiple charges, including domestic violence and weapons charges, showcasing the serious nature of the allegations. Publicly, both parties have made statements through their legal representatives, highlighting their respective stances and the complexities involved in navigating the aftermath of the incident.

Looking Ahead

As the legal proceedings unfold, the case sheds light on the broader issues of domestic violence and the importance of accountability. Ben-Cohen's move to file a lawsuit underscores not only her search for justice but also serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggles many face behind closed doors. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for both parties involved and serve as a pivotal moment in the discussions surrounding domestic violence in the public sphere.