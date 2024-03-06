Mike Portnoy Blends Prog-Metal with Phish's Improv Spirit in Dream Theater's Dynamic Setlists

Mike Portnoy, co-founder and former drummer of Dream Theater, recently discussed his approach to the band's live performances, heavily influenced by Phish's ever-changing setlists and album covers. During an interview with Pure Saturation, Portnoy shared insights into his methodology for curating unique live experiences, a practice he intends to reintroduce as he rejoins Dream Theater for their upcoming tour.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Live Performances

Inspired by Phish's innovative live shows in the late '90s, Portnoy aimed to replicate the excitement and unpredictability in Dream Theater's concerts, leading to a tradition of covering classic albums in full and constantly varying setlists. This approach not only set Dream Theater apart in the prog-metal scene but also created a unique concert experience for fans, fostering a deeper connection between the band and its audience. Portnoy's strategy brought fresh energy to each performance, ensuring that no two shows were ever the same.

Reintroducing a Classic Approach

Advertisment

After a 13-year hiatus, Portnoy's return to Dream Theater has been met with enthusiasm from both the band and fans. While acknowledging the need for a period of readjustment, Portnoy expressed his eagerness to eventually reintroduce dynamic setlists into the band's live shows. He highlighted the potential excitement of performing classic hits for a new generation of fans, while also considering the introduction of unique live show elements to recapture the band's earlier spirit of improvisation and spontaneity.

Collaboration and Future Endeavors

Portnoy's recent collaboration with Umphrey's McGee underscored his versatility and commitment to pushing musical boundaries. Filling in for UM's drummer Kris Myers during a live performance, Portnoy showcased his ability to adapt and thrive in different musical environments. This experience, coupled with his reunion with Dream Theater, signals an exciting new chapter for Portnoy, where his influence on the live music experience can continue to evolve and inspire.

The anticipation surrounding Dream Theater's upcoming tour, featuring Portnoy's return, hints at a resurgence of the band's iconic live performances. With a blend of classic hits and the potential for innovative show elements, Dream Theater is poised to once again redefine the concert experience for prog-metal fans around the world.