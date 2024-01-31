Mike McKean Ascends to Assistant Vice President at Centier Bank

In a recent announcement, Centier Bank's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Michael E. Schrage, declared the promotion of Mike McKean to the position of Assistant Vice President, Loan Operations Officer. This news marks another step forward in McKean's impressive career at Centier Bank, which began in 2017.

A Steep Career Trajectory

McKean's journey at Centier Bank started as a commercial loan booking and reporting associate, a role that allowed him to demonstrate his capabilities in managing complex financial procedures. By 2019, he had ascended to the role of Loan Operations Officer, managing three integral teams and further establishing his credibility.

Proven Expertise

Prior to joining Centier Bank, McKean amassed a decade's worth of experience at a regional bank, also in the capacity of a Loan Operations Officer. This invaluable experience, combined with his dedication to professional growth and team empowerment, has been instrumental in his steady rise within Centier Bank.

Values and Recognition

McKean's recognition extends beyond his role as an effective leader. He is celebrated for equipping his team with the necessary knowledge and tools for professional growth, fostering a nurturing environment for both the bank's clients and associates. Upon receiving his promotion, McKean expressed gratitude for the recognition and articulated his delight in working for a company that deeply values its employees and clients.

Personal Life and Contact

An alumnus of Illinois State University, Mike McKean resides in Crown Point with his wife Francesca and their son. McKean's contact details are available via email for further inquiries. More information about Centier Bank can be found on the bank's official website.