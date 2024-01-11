en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Mike Hennigan Sworn in as Chief of LC-M CISD’s Newly Formed Police Department

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:23 am EST
Mike Hennigan Sworn in as Chief of LC-M CISD’s Newly Formed Police Department

Longstanding law enforcement professional, Mike Hennigan, has officially marked a new chapter in his illustrious career. He has been sworn in as the chief of the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District’s (LC-M CISD) new police department in Orange County. Hennigan’s credentials span across a variety of roles, including chief deputy at Orange County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, a stint at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and director of safety and security for the district.

A Proactive Force in School Safety

Hennigan’s proactive approach to safety and security has been evident throughout his career. He has initiated groundbreaking programs such as the door check program and the Guardian Program. This latter initiative involves the presence of armed personnel on campus to enhance security measures. Furthermore, Hennigan’s certifications as a Texas EMT and EMS instructor, firefighter, HAZMAT technician, and incident commander further underscore his commitment to safety and preparedness.

An Essential Response to New Legislation

The establishment of the LC-M CISD police department comes in the wake of a law that mandates armed personnel on every school campus. The district had already been exploring sustainable ways to implement such a program. Superintendent Stacey Brister noted that Hennigan was selected for the chief position at the start of the school year. However, the formal title of chief could only be bestowed upon the creation of the district police department, a process guided by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Future Goals and Challenges

The ultimate goal of LC-M CISD is to have a police officer on each campus. However, this is a gradual process that is largely dependent on financial resources. The district is hopeful to receive substantial funding from future legislative sessions to help expedite this process. It’s a step toward safeguarding the future, ensuring that the students’ safety remains a top priority, and that the learning environment is secure and conducive for growth.

0
Education Law United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Strike over Unresolved Issues
The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has expressed its determination to press on with a nationwide strike due to what it perceives as the government’s failure to engage in substantial negotiations about their service conditions. The group, which represents university lecturers and professors across the country, has cited concerns over issues affecting their welfare
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Strike over Unresolved Issues
Lahore's Caretaker Government Reinstates Free Travel for Students Amidst Harsh Weather
51 mins ago
Lahore's Caretaker Government Reinstates Free Travel for Students Amidst Harsh Weather
Anti-Drug Symposiums Held by SCCADAC Reach Numerous Schools
52 mins ago
Anti-Drug Symposiums Held by SCCADAC Reach Numerous Schools
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
6 mins ago
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
ED Arrests Five in Connection to Alleged Exam Paper Leak in Rajasthan
26 mins ago
ED Arrests Five in Connection to Alleged Exam Paper Leak in Rajasthan
Mayflower Primary Tops London's Best Schools 2023 Guide
49 mins ago
Mayflower Primary Tops London's Best Schools 2023 Guide
Latest Headlines
World News
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
1 min
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
3 mins
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
6 mins
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
6 mins
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
14 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
17 mins
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
21 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
22 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
22 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
36 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app