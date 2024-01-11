Mike Hennigan Sworn in as Chief of LC-M CISD’s Newly Formed Police Department

Longstanding law enforcement professional, Mike Hennigan, has officially marked a new chapter in his illustrious career. He has been sworn in as the chief of the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District’s (LC-M CISD) new police department in Orange County. Hennigan’s credentials span across a variety of roles, including chief deputy at Orange County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, a stint at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and director of safety and security for the district.

A Proactive Force in School Safety

Hennigan’s proactive approach to safety and security has been evident throughout his career. He has initiated groundbreaking programs such as the door check program and the Guardian Program. This latter initiative involves the presence of armed personnel on campus to enhance security measures. Furthermore, Hennigan’s certifications as a Texas EMT and EMS instructor, firefighter, HAZMAT technician, and incident commander further underscore his commitment to safety and preparedness.

An Essential Response to New Legislation

The establishment of the LC-M CISD police department comes in the wake of a law that mandates armed personnel on every school campus. The district had already been exploring sustainable ways to implement such a program. Superintendent Stacey Brister noted that Hennigan was selected for the chief position at the start of the school year. However, the formal title of chief could only be bestowed upon the creation of the district police department, a process guided by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Future Goals and Challenges

The ultimate goal of LC-M CISD is to have a police officer on each campus. However, this is a gradual process that is largely dependent on financial resources. The district is hopeful to receive substantial funding from future legislative sessions to help expedite this process. It’s a step toward safeguarding the future, ensuring that the students’ safety remains a top priority, and that the learning environment is secure and conducive for growth.