Miguel Harth-Bedoya Leads Rice Shepherd Symphony in Global Musical Journey March 2-3

Miguel Harth-Bedoya, renowned as the music director laureate of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and director of orchestral studies at Baylor University, is set to conduct a series of performances with the Rice Shepherd School of Music's symphony and chamber orchestras. Scheduled for March 2nd and 3rd at the prestigious Alice Pratt Brown Hall's Stude Concert Hall, these concerts promise a diverse and exhilarating program titled 'Rhythmic Revelry' and a special chamber orchestra performance that explores music inspired by specific times and places.

Global Musical Exploration

The 'Rhythmic Revelry' program aims to take the audience on a global musical journey, beginning with 'Fiesta!' by Jimmy López Bellido, a composition that blends Latin American and Afro-Peruvian influences with contemporary pop. The evening will also feature the world premiere of 'A Cassette from Banglé' by Daniel Leibovic, a Shepherd School music composition alumnus, providing a modern twist with its inspiration from Balinese gamelan music. The program concludes with a selection from Prokofiev's 'Romeo and Juliet' ballet score, immersing the audience in the dramatic and passionate world of Shakespeare's most famous love story.

Collaboration with Living Composers

Harth-Bedoya emphasizes the unique experience of working with living composers, noting the dynamic change that occurs when the composer and conductor collaborate in person. This collaboration not only enriches the musical experience but also allows for a more nuanced interpretation of the compositions. Harth-Bedoya's work with Leibovic and other composers highlights the importance of this interaction in bringing new music to life and providing audiences with fresh and engaging performances.

Inspired Performances and Educational Growth

The chamber orchestra's performance will feature music that evokes specific times and places, including Stravinsky's 'Dumbarton Oaks', Gabriela Lena Frank's 'Elegía Andina', and Strauss' 'Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme'. Harth-Bedoya praises the Shepherd School musicians for their technical abilities, positive attitudes, and spirit of growth, acknowledging the mutual learning and inspiration that occurs between conductor and performers. This collaborative spirit is a testament to the educational and artistic excellence fostered at the Shepherd School of Music.

The performances on March 2nd and 3rd not only showcase the talents of the musicians and the leadership of Miguel Harth-Bedoya but also reflect the diverse and vibrant nature of contemporary orchestral music. With tickets available on a pay-as-you-wish basis and free livestreams provided, these concerts are accessible to a wide audience, offering a unique opportunity to experience the confluence of tradition and innovation in the world of classical music.