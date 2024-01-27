Migrant Family’s Plight Outside Soros' Foundation Highlights NYC's Migration Crisis

In the heart of New York City, under the looming shadows of towering skyscrapers, a migrant family has set up their temporary home. A mother and her two young children, wrapped in layers of clothing, have been enduring the biting winter chill for over a week. Their chosen spot? The offices of the Open Society Foundation, a philanthropic organization founded by billionaire George Soros.

Open Society Foundation: Advocates of Open Borders

The Open Society Foundation, notably known for its support of liberal immigration policies and open borders, has ironically been a silent observer to the family's plight. Despite the organization's advocacy, the family has yet to receive any form of assistance. Their plight was brought to light by consultant Jason Curtis Anderson, who shared a video expressing concern over the lack of support from the foundation.

The Migrant Crisis in New York City

The family's situation is not an isolated incident but a reflection of the broader issues New York City is grappling with. Thousands of migrants, driven by a surge at the U.S.-Mexico border, now find themselves seeking shelter in makeshift tents scattered throughout the city. The city, a beacon of hope for many, is struggling to accommodate the influx.

Soros and his Impact on U.S. Cities

The Open Society Foundation has reportedly invested heavily in advocating for loose border policies and immigration reform. However, it has recently reduced its workforce by a staggering 40 percent. Soros, known for his liberal stance, has also financially supported various district attorneys who have implemented lenient policies. These policies have resulted in an uptick in crimes such as theft, shoplifting, and armed robbery across various U.S. cities. Cases of district attorneys backed by Soros adopting such lenient crime policies are becoming increasingly prevalent, thereby contributing to the rising crime rates in their jurisdictions.

As the migrant family continues to camp outside the Open Society Foundation, enduring freezing temperatures and uncertainty, their situation serves as a stark reminder of the real-world implications of policy decisions and the struggles that come with migration. Meanwhile, New York City and organizations like the Open Society Foundation are left grappling with the question of how to effectively support and accommodate the migrants who so desperately seek a better life.