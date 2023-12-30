Migrant Caravan Navigates Through Mexico Towards U.S. Border: First Wave Arrives in El Paso

A migrant caravan, originally consisting of 6,000 individuals, is navigating through Mexico, making its way towards the U.S. border. With a visible presence, the migrants travel through Chihuahua state, some even riding atop a freight train known as ‘La Bestia.’

First Wave Arrives in El Paso

The first wave of approximately 1,300 migrants has reached El Paso, Texas. Despite the CBP One app designed to regulate crossings, issues with the application have driven some to cross illegally and surrender to U.S. Border Patrol. El Paso, a city previously accustomed to high volumes of migrant crossings, has maneuvered to handle the surge by enhancing its processing capabilities.

U.S. Response and Anticipation

U.S. Border Patrol agents have been rerouted to El Paso in anticipation of the caravan’s arrival. In addition, the city has prepared to accommodate migrants with a dedicated shelter. The U.S. government, expressing concern over the surge, has initiated diplomatic dialogue. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the situation with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Mexico Ramps up Migrant Detentions

In response, Mexico has escalated migrant detentions and signaled a crackdown to manage the situation. The Mexican government has dispatched over 32,000 military troops and National Guard officers to enforce immigration laws. However, the effectiveness of this approach came into question when a caravan of about 6,000 migrants, primarily from Central America and Venezuela, passed through Mexico’s main inland immigration inspection point unhindered.