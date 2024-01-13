en English
Midwest Braces for Severe Weather as Blizzard Looms

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:10 pm EST
A colossal storm system is rapidly developing over the Mid-South, barrelling towards the Midwest with a promise of severe weather conditions. As it intensifies overnight, the storm is expected to morph into a full-fledged blizzard from Friday into Saturday, raising the specter of significant snow accumulation, fierce winds, and perilous travel conditions.

From Warning to Reality

Blizzard warnings have been sounded in various regions, including South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan. The roads are already layered with a treacherous mix of snow, slush, and ice. Over 240,000 households are plunged into darkness, grappling with power outages. As temperatures threaten to plunge below zero degrees, wind chill advisories and watches have been put into effect.

Municipal Measures and Response

In response to the looming threat, warming centers and winter shelters are springing up across the Midwest. The National Weather Service has forecasted what they term ‘life-threatening’ winter weather. At the heart of their forecasts is a predicted blizzard with gales as powerful as 45 miles per hour. Such conditions could induce frostbite in a chillingly short span of just 10 minutes. As the storm rages on, daily low temperature records are expected to be shattered or equaled across the U.S., with close to 240 daily low temperatures in the line of fire.

The Far-Reaching Impacts of the Storm

The storm’s impacts are not confined to the frosty Midwest. Several wind chill advisories have been dispatched for portions of the U.S., including South Dakota and Montana, where temperatures could feel as low as -50 degrees and -70 degrees, respectively. Coastal flood watches and a state of emergency have been declared in Maine, where water levels could reach a staggering 17 feet by Saturday. The storm, described as ‘rare’ and of high magnitude, is expected to unleash major impacts in cities like Chicago and Milwaukee. In the storm’s southern flank, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are a real threat, while the East Coast faces its own set of challenges in the form of heavy rain, strong winds, and potential power outages.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

