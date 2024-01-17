Midweek Market Update: Consumer Products and Industrial Sectors Show Resilience Amidst Downturn

As the trading day reaches its midpoint on Wednesday, the Consumer Products sector sits atop as the best-performing sector, with only a marginal decline of 0.4%. The sector's resilience in the face of a generally bearish market is bolstered by standout performances from Johnson Controls International plc and Campbell Soup Co, registering gains of 3.0% and 1.9% respectively. Despite the overall market downturn, these companies exemplify the sector's potential.
Performance of Leading Consumer Goods Companies
Tracking the performance of the sector, the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, although slightly down by 0.1% for the day, has shown a year-to-date increase of 0.37%. However, the year's performance has not been universally positive, with Johnson Controls International plc experiencing a 6.38% decline. In contrast, Campbell Soup Co has seen a 3.54% increase over the same period. It is noteworthy that Campbell Soup Co accounts for approximately 0.4% of the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF's underlying holdings.
The Industrial Sector's Performance
Following closely, the Industrial sector emerges as the next best performer, registering a decrease of 0.9%. The sector's resilience is reflected in the performance of notable stocks such as Boeing Co. and Waste Management, Inc., witnessing an increase of 1.3% and 0.6% respectively. However, the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF, which tracks sizable Industrial stocks, has fallen by 0.8% in midday trading and has seen a year-to-date decline of 3.40%.
Year-to-Date Performance of Key Industrial Stocks
The year-to-date performance of key players in the Industrial sector shows a mixed picture. Boeing Co. has experienced a significant drop of 22.09%, whereas Waste Management, Inc. has registered an increase of 1.54%. Together, Boeing Co. and Waste Management, Inc. make up approximately 5.4% of the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's underlying holdings.
A performance chart comparing these stocks and ETFs over the trailing twelve months provides a visual representation of relative stock price performance with each symbol depicted in distinct colors. As trading continues into the afternoon on Wednesday, none of the S&P 500 sectors are exhibiting a positive trend, with nine sectors showing a downturn. These observations offer insights into stock performance but do not necessarily represent the views of Nasdaq, Inc.