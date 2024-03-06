Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Bolsters Youth Talent in Upcoming 'A New Artistic Mélange' Concerts

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra (MSO) enriches its 'More with Midcoast' initiative by featuring young musicians in a duo of performances this March, spotlighting the prodigious talent of youth in the realm of classical music. The Brunswick-based orchestra's next concert series, 'A New Artistic Mélange,' will include performances by pianist Michael Bostock and the Maine Youth Orchestra, under the baton of guest conductor Jinwook Park.

Spotlight on Youth Talent

On March 23 and 24, concertgoers will be treated to exceptional performances by Michael Bostock at the Franco Center in Lewiston, and by 14 members of the Maine Youth Orchestra at the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham. Bostock, a senior at Waynflete School and an accomplished pianist, will perform five pieces during the concert intermission, while the youth orchestra will present a pre-concert showcase, offering attendees a rich musical experience.

Concert Details and Ticket Information

These concerts, conducted by Jinwook Park, feature a diverse program including 'Hymn for Everyone' by Jessie Montgomery, Mozart's 'Prague' Symphony No. 38, and 'Enigma Variations' by Edward Elgar. Tickets are available in advance for $25 or $30 at the door, with free admission for students under 18 or with college identification. The MSO encourages early ticket purchases online or through the box office to ensure availability.

Empowering the Next Generation

The Maine Youth Orchestra, led by Ben David Richmond, and Michael Bostock's participation in these concerts underscore the MSO's commitment to fostering young talent. These performances not only provide a platform for these musicians to showcase their skills but also offer them invaluable experience performing alongside established artists in a professional setting. Through efforts like these, the MSO plays a crucial role in nurturing future generations of classical musicians.

As the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra continues to blend tradition with innovation, its focus on youth engagement through music education and performance opportunities remains a testament to the enduring power and relevance of classical music. By supporting young musicians today, the MSO ensures the vibrancy and sustainability of classical music for tomorrow.