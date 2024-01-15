Mid-South Schools Extend MLK Day Closures Due to Winter Storm

Several school districts in the Mid-South region, already closed on Monday, January 15, for the Martin Luther King Jr Day, have extended their closure into Tuesday, January 16, due to a winter storm that started overnight on Sunday. The decision comes as a response to the perilous road conditions and frigid temperatures, prompted by winter storm warnings. The affected districts include Crockett County, Fayette County, and Hardeman County in Tennessee, with additional districts in Mississippi and Arkansas expected to announce their decisions soon.

Deep Freeze Disrupts Regular Schedules

The National Weather Service has forecasted four or more inches of snow and extreme cold in the Mid-South region. The icy conditions have disrupted not only school schedules but also regular city operations. The Memphis Light, Gas & Water reported 10 outages impacting 210 customers and is set to hold a weather press conference to discuss energy conservation measures. In response to the hazardous driving conditions, the Memphis Police Department has implemented its inclement weather crash policy.

Far-Reaching Effects of the Winter Storm

In addition to schools, other public offices and services are affected by the severe winter weather. Some were already scheduled to be closed on Monday due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday. The National Civil Rights Museum announced it would be closed to in-person visitors on Monday, while the Commercial Appeal confirmed they would not deliver due to dangerous driving conditions. The Memphis International Airport, despite being prepared for winter weather, advises passengers to check with their airlines for the latest scheduling information.

Waiting for More Updates

As the winter storm continues to grip the Mid-South region, more school districts are expected to extend their closures. Updates on the situation will be provided as they become available, with hopes of resuming regular schedules once the storm subsides and the road conditions improve.