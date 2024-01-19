Mid Penn Bank Announces Strategic Leadership Changes, Promotes Scott Micklewright

The banking sphere is witnessing significant shifts as Mid Penn Bank, a subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc., sets the stage for strategic leadership changes. Among the key developments, Scott Micklewright has been elevated to the position of president of the commercial and consumer bank and chief revenue officer, signifying his expanded role in managing a broad spectrum of banking activities.

Leadership Realignment for Growth and Efficiency

Micklewright's responsibilities will now encompass the management of commercial and consumer loan activities, deposit activities, cash management, and interchange and credit card revenue. This move is a clear indication of the bank's intent to fine-tune its leadership structure to bolster banking operations and revenue generation.

Key Executive Transitions

Parallelly, Jordan D. Space has been promoted to the dual roles of president of the private bank and chief operating officer. Space's elevation reflects a pivotal leadership shift, with him overseeing loan and deposit operations groups, credit and credit administration functions, and driving noninterest income growth across various departments.

Rory G. Ritrievi, the CEO of Mid Penn, has voiced confidence in Space's leadership skills. Space's rich background in the financial services industry, including his previous roles as market president at S&T Bank and chief lending officer at Integrity Bank, makes him a significant asset in executing Mid Penn Bank's strategic vision.

Community Engagement and Industry Influence

Space's active involvement in local community affairs, such as his participation in various committees and the Board of Trustees of Penn Medicine/Lancaster General Health, emphasizes his commitment to both the finance sector and community development. His recognition as one of Central Penn Business Journal's Power 30 in Banking and Finance underscores his industry influence.

Mid Penn Bank: A Deep-Rooted Impact

The bank's legacy, dating back to 1868, along with its approximately $5 billion in assets, emphasizes its considerable influence within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and central New Jersey. With 49 retail outlets, the bank caters to a diverse set of banking needs, offering a wide array of financial products and services.

The recent executive changes at Mid Penn Bank echo a strategic approach to align the leadership structure with the bank's growth objectives. The bank, by appointing experienced professionals like Micklewright and Space to crucial roles, is set to enhance its operational capabilities and revenue growth, fortifying its standing in the banking sector.