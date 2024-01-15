en English
Science & Technology

Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday: Fixes for Critical Security Flaws, Wi-Fi Issues, and a Workaround for Installation Errors

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Microsoft, the tech giant, rolled out a crucial set of updates on January 9, 2024, as a part of its Patch Tuesday schedule. These updates, designated as KB5034122 for Windows 10 and KB5034123 for Windows 11, aim to address a variety of security issues that have been plaguing the operating systems. In addition to bolstering security, the Windows 11 update also resolves recent Wi-Fi connection issues that users have been experiencing.

Addressing Critical Security Vulnerabilities

Along with these updates, Microsoft detailed a fix for a significant Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) security vulnerability identified as CVE-2024-20666. This flaw could potentially allow attackers to bypass BitLocker encryption if they gain physical access to an unpatched PC. Microsoft’s proactive approach in patching this vulnerability demonstrates its commitment to user security and data privacy.

Installation Issues and Workarounds

However, the rollout of these updates has not been without hitches. Users have reported encountering installation issues with the WinRE updates, receiving an error message ‘0x80070643 – ERROR_INSTALL_FAILURE‘. This error is attributed to the small size of the recovery partition on the user’s PC. As a workaround, Microsoft recommends manually resizing the partition. Detailed guidance on this process is provided in KB5028997. Microsoft is also planning a future update to permanently resolve this issue.

Updating Printer Metadata Troubleshooter Tool

On a related note, Microsoft has also updated its Printer Metadata Troubleshooter Tool. This update addresses a Remote Code Execution (RCE) security flaw, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to iron out vulnerabilities and enhance the security of its software suite. The Patch Tuesday updates, thus, underscore Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to improve user experience and ensure robust security across its platforms.

Science & Technology Security United States
Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

