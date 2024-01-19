Microsoft Tests Visual Enhancement for Bing Search Results

Microsoft, the tech giant behind Bing, is currently testing a new visual enhancement to its search engine results. Upon hovering their mouse cursor over a search result snippet, users will now see a shadow effect applied to the snippet's title, domain name, and URL. This new feature was first brought to light by Frank Sandtmann, who shared his observations on the social network, Mastodon.

Advertisment

Visual Effect to Enhance User Experience

Microsoft's introduction of the shadow effect aims to improve the user's experience by providing a visual cue to indicate the search result a user is about to select. The shadow effect, however, is not currently being applied to ads within the search results. Sandtmann speculated that this could be due to him not being included in the test group that sees this effect on ads.

Bing's Transformation and Improvement

Advertisment

Microsoft has been steadily enhancing Bing's capabilities and interface, evident in the recent release of Copilot Pro, a premium paid version of its Copilot service, formerly known as Bing Chat. Apart from faster speed and better DALL-E, the $20 per month subscription offers enhanced AI capabilities and a higher tier of service, including access to GPT-4 Turbo and the ability to create custom Copilot GPTs.

Moreover, Microsoft rebranded Bing Image Creator to Image Creator from Designer, reflecting a shift from the Bing branding. The redesigned service now offers faster performance and support for creating landscape images. The tech giant is also integrating AI into its search engine, launching Bing Chat, and implementing a Dark Mode, further enhancing the Bing experience.

The Future of Bing

The shadow effect on hover and other recent developments demonstrate Microsoft's commitment to improving Bing's interface and functionality. The new Bing is an AI-enhanced web search experience that supports users by summarizing web search results, providing a chat experience, and generating creative content. However, it remains unclear when this feature will be implemented for all Bing users, as it is still in the testing phase.