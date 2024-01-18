Microsoft Officially Supports Windows 11 Arm Versions on Apple's M3 Macs via Parallels Desktop

In a significant development, Microsoft has officially authorized Parallels Desktop, a renowned virtualization software, to run Arm versions of Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise on Macs equipped with Apple's M3 processors. This pivotal update, detailed in Microsoft's recent support guide, extends to Parallels Desktop versions 18 and 19, and encompasses all three generations of the M-series, namely the M1, M2, and M3 chips.

Expanding Virtualization Capabilities

Starting today, owners of Macs powered by M3 chips, including the M3 MacBook Pro, M3 Pro MacBook Pro, and M3 Max MacBook Pro, can deploy virtual machines running Arm versions of Windows 11, courtesy of Parallels Desktop. This marks a key milestone in the realm of virtualization, broadening the possibilities for users to operate different operating systems within their Apple computers.

Noteworthy Limitations

Despite the promising update, Microsoft delineated certain constraints tied to this extended support. Notably, the Arm version of Windows 11 cannot be utilized with specific hardware, games, and applications that rely on DirectX 12 or necessitate nested virtualization. This includes Windows Subsystem for Android, Windows Subsystem for Linux, Windows Sandbox, and Virtualization-based Security (VBS).

Phasing Out 32-bit Arm Apps

In line with Microsoft's strategic shift, 32-bit Arm apps from the Windows Store are no longer supported on Macs with M1, M2, and M3 chips. The tech giant is gradually phasing out 32-bit Arm apps, championing the transition to 64-bit ones. Despite this, emulation for x64 or x86 apps remains achievable on these Macs.

Parallels Desktop Pricing

Parallels Desktop is currently retailing at $99.99 per annum for the standard edition and $119.99 for the Pro edition. However, potential buyers can look forward to occasional discounts offered by retailers such as Amazon.