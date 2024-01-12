en English
Microsoft, GitHub, OpenAI Face Lawsuit Over AI Code-Suggestion Tool

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
In a twist of legal battles surrounding artificial intelligence, a group of anonymous plaintiffs has lodged a lawsuit against tech giants GitHub, OpenAI, and Microsoft in the United States. The plaintiffs allege that Copilot, an AI code-suggestion tool, unlawfully reproduces publicly shared code, violating software licensing requirements.

Dismissals and Persisting Claims

Several claims have been dismissed by Northern California District Judge Jon S. Tigar. These include allegations of intentional and negligent interference with prospective economic relations, unjust enrichment, negligence, and unfair competition under California law. These were dismissed on the grounds that federal law preempts them.

However, not all claims were thrown out. Judge Tigar allowed claims for damages by three of the plaintiffs, known only as ‘Does 1, 2, and 5’, to proceed. The judge also rejected the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) violation claims, stating that the alleged violations require exact copies, while Copilot often slightly modifies the code.

Unsettled Core Claims

The core of the lawsuit remains unsettled. The plaintiffs assert that GitHub, which is owned by Microsoft, violated its terms by monetizing user code without permission. They further allege that all defendants violated open source licenses attached to the code emitted by Copilot and Codex. These claims were not addressed in the judge’s latest order.

Continuing Legal Battle

The plaintiffs are not backing down, continuing with their lawsuit. They seek monetary damages and are potentially looking to revive the unfair competition claim. Microsoft, on the other hand, maintains that Copilot adheres to laws and that it is part of a responsible, AI-driven future for software development.

This lawsuit raises significant questions about the rights and responsibilities of content creators in the age of AI. The outcome could have far-reaching implications for how AI tools are used and regulated in the future.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

