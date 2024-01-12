en English
Business

Microsoft Dethrones Apple as Most Valuable Publicly Traded Company

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:07 pm EST
In a significant shift in the world of technology and finance, Microsoft Corporation has surpassed Apple Inc., seizing the title of the most valuable publicly traded company. On Friday’s close, Microsoft’s market capitalization reached a new high of $2.89 trillion, following a more than 3% surge in its shares over the week. In stark contrast, Apple’s market cap dipped to $2.87 trillion after a 3% decline in its stock.

An Unexpected Turn

James Cordwell, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic Equities, has recently downgraded Apple from buy to neutral. His concerns centered on limited growth potential for iPhone and an underwhelming prediction for Apple’s March quarter. Following this announcement, Apple revealed the impending retirement of former Vice President Al Gore from its board of directors, after 19 years of service, effective next month.

Microsoft’s Rising Star

Microsoft’s leap to the top spot didn’t happen in a vacuum. The tech giant demonstrated its cutting-edge artificial intelligence capabilities at an event in San Francisco. The presentation prompted Piper Sandler analysts to express optimism about Microsoft’s AI product trajectory. They highlighted that traffic to GitHub, a Microsoft-owned platform, surged year over year for three consecutive months, retaining their buy rating on Microsoft shares.

The Pendulum Swing

Apple had held the title of the most valuable public company for over a year, albeit briefly interrupted by Saudi Aramco and Microsoft. The recent swing in market caps is a testament to the dynamic and volatile nature of the tech industry. With the rise of remote working and supply chain issues plaguing Apple, Microsoft has capitalized on these market changes. The company’s backing of AI tools, especially its support for OpenAI, has significantly bolstered its market value, leaving Apple trailing in its wake.

This historic jostle for the top spot between Microsoft and Apple is a testament to their evolving strategies and market dynamics. While Apple’s recent sales results missed expectations, Microsoft has been steadily growing, riding on the wave of its AI investments. The gap may seem narrow, and the top spot may continue to see new incumbents, but for now, Microsoft enjoys the view from the top.

Business United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

