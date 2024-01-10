Microsoft and PNNL Harness AI for Clean Energy Breakthroughs; Paytm Invests in AI Innovation at Gujarat’s GIFT City

In a groundbreaking initiative, tech giant Microsoft and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) have joined forces in a multi-year collaboration aimed at fostering clean energy solutions through the power of artificial intelligence (AI). This partnership, officially announced by Microsoft, is set to leverage AI in enhancing scientific research, particularly within the spheres of chemistry and material science. These fields are instrumental in the development of innovative energy storage technologies, an area of urgent global need.

Capitalizing on AI for Clean Energy

The partnership between Microsoft and PNNL intends to harness high-performance computing and advanced AI to expedite scientific discovery in chemistry and material science. The focus is on discovering viable materials and chemistries for clean energy applications. The vision is to pioneer breakthroughs in scientific discovery and sustainable energy, using cutting-edge computing and AI technologies to address global energy challenges. This collaboration aims to deliver on the promise of AI for science in chemistry and materials science, with additional initiatives in education, workshops, and training for scientists in the energy field.

Accelerating Discovery through AI

The collaboration has already yielded impressive results. They have discovered a new solid-state electrolyte for batteries, achieved through AI and large-scale cloud computing. Out of 32 million different battery material candidates suggested by the AI system, 23 promising candidates were identified in just 80 hours. This new material could pave the way for safer and more efficient batteries for renewable energy. The collaboration’s goal is to accelerate scientific discovery in clean energy solutions.

Revolutionizing Battery Materials

Researchers at Microsoft and PNNL have found a way to reduce lithium content in batteries by 70% using AI and high-performance computing. They were able to identify promising materials for batteries in a matter of days, a process that would traditionally take years or decades. Their prototype battery uses a novel combination of lithium and sodium, generating enough energy to power a lightbulb as an initial proof of concept. This new battery material could offer advantages in terms of availability, cost, safety, and stability over traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Meanwhile, Indian digital payment company Paytm has announced plans to invest Rs 100 crore in Gujarat’s GIFT City. The company will focus on creating AI-driven cross-border remittance services and establishing a new development center aimed at fostering innovation.