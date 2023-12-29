en English
Energy

Microgrids in the U.S.: Enhancing the Resilience of the Power Grid

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:56 pm EST
Microgrids in the U.S.: Enhancing the Resilience of the Power Grid

In the United States, the resilience and reliability of the electrical grid are being fortified through the growing adoption of microgrids. Over the past four years, the presence of microgrids has increased by 11%, spurred by the integration of new infrastructure and clean energy sources. Although microgrids currently account for less than 1% of the nation’s electricity, their potential for energy independence and security is substantial.

The Rise of Microgrids

Microgrids are capable of functioning independently or in tandem with the main grid, proving especially beneficial during emergency situations where they can maintain power supply even if the main grid fails. A major player in the energy management and automation field, Schneider Electric, has built several microgrids both domestically and internationally. Notably, the company has implemented a significant project at Yokota Air Base in Japan, a microgrid designed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for strategic military operations and capable of operating in ‘island mode’ detached from the main grid.

The Cost of Microgrids

However, the adoption of microgrids comes with a higher price tag. According to Jim Matheson, CEO of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, microgrids can be three to ten times more expensive than grid electricity. Despite these costs and the benefits they offer, microgrids alone are not the panacea for the broader challenges of electric grid reliability in the U.S.

The Need for Broader Infrastructure Updates

Energy experts underline the necessity for a comprehensive overhaul of the entire electric grid to safeguard against cyber threats and natural disasters. Places such as California and Florida’s Babcock Ranch are recognizing the value of microgrids and exploring the integration of these systems with renewable energy sources to bolster energy security and operational resilience.

While microgrids present advantages such as energy independence and security, striking a balance is crucial to ensure they do not compromise the overall reliability and affordability of the nation’s power supply. As the microgrid market continues to grow, reaching a projected US$ 74.5 Billion by 2032, the interplay between microgrids and the larger power grid will be a crucial factor in shaping the future of energy security in the United States.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

