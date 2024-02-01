Microchip Technology Reports Lower Q3 2024 Revenue Amid Market Challenges

Microchip Technology Incorporated, a premier provider of embedded control solutions, has announced its fiscal 2024 third quarter financial results, ending December 31, 2023. The company experienced a downturn in net sales, recording $1.766 billion, reflecting an 18.6% fall from the $2.169 billion reported in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Decrease in GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income

The company's GAAP net income also suffered a setback, plummeting to $419.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in contrast to $580.3 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, recorded in the third fiscal quarter of the previous year. Similarly, non-GAAP net income dipped to $592.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, marking a decrease from $863.7 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, year-over-year. The non-GAAP results exclude a number of expenses, including share-based compensation, restructuring costs, and expenses associated with acquisitions.

Dividend Increase Despite Profit Dip

Despite the profit dip, Microchip's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a sizable 25.7% increase from the previous year, demonstrating the company's commitment to its shareholders despite the financial downturn.

Company's Response to Decreased Demand

The company's performance fell short of their prior guidance, a downturn attributed to weaker business conditions and decreased demand. Consequently, customers reduced shipments and extended shutdowns. In response, Microchip has adopted a strategy of limiting discretionary spending and managing inventory levels. The company has planned two-week shutdowns in their wafer fabrication facilities and reduced activity in other factories to grapple with the market challenges. However, one silver lining amid the downturn is that the company continued to pay down debt, with $392 million paid in the December quarter, bringing the total debt paydown to over $7.1 billion over 22 quarters.

Anticipated Performance in the March Quarter

Looking ahead to the March quarter, Microchip anticipates continued inventory reductions by its customers but remains optimistic about the long-term prospects of their business. The projected net sales for the forthcoming quarter range between $1.225 billion and $1.425 billion. Despite the challenges, the company emphasizes its dedication to strategic imperatives, balancing long-term growth with shareholder value, and continuing to invest in innovative technologies.