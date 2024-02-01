Microchip Technology Inc. Reports Decline in Q3 2024 Financial Performance

In a recent financial disclosure, Microchip Technology Inc. revealed its third-quarter results for the fiscal year 2024, underscoring a significant reduction in both net sales and net income compared to the same period in the previous year.

Financial Performance Dips

Net sales witnessed a steep decline of 18.6%, tumbling down to $1.766 billion from the previous year's $2.169 billion. The company's Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) net income also fell, landing at $419.2 million, a drop from $580.3 million reported in the previous year. The adverse business conditions led to a sequential revenue decline of 21.7%, pushing clients to reduce shipments.

Non-GAAP Figures & Expense Control Measures

Microchip also unveiled non-GAAP figures, which conveniently exclude expenses like share-based compensation and acquisition-related costs. The non-GAAP net income was reported at $592.7 million, a decrease from the previous year's $863.7 million. Chief Financial Officer Eric Bjornholt highlighted further expense control measures and a debt reduction of $392 million in the December quarter. Consequently, the company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 1.27x from 1.56x the previous year.

Proactive Measures & Dividend Declaration

Despite the financial downturn, Microchip Technology is not backing down. President and CEO Ganesh Moorthy stated that the company is actively implementing measures to address these challenges, including managing inventory levels and curbing discretionary spending. Additionally, Microchip announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, a striking 25.7% increase from the previous year. The Board of Directors declared this dividend payable on March 8, 2024, to stockholders of record on February 23, 2024.

Outlook for the Upcoming Quarter

Microchip continues its commitment to technological innovation and future growth. The company predicts net sales in the March quarter to be between $1.225 billion and $1.425 billion, while maintaining a cautious long-term optimism. Microchip's guidance for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024 includes expectations for GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. However, the company emphasizes that actual results could materially differ from these forward-looking statements.