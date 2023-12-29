en English
Mickey Mouse’s ‘Steamboat Willie’ to Enter Public Domain Despite Disney’s Efforts

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:02 am EST
As the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2024, the iconic character from Disney’s 1928 animated short, ‘Steamboat Willie,’ is set to sail into the public domain.

This iteration of Mickey Mouse, that has been under the company’s firm control for almost a century, will now be free for anyone to use for commercial purposes, marking a significant milestone in intellectual property and entertainment law.

Disney’s Attempts to Extend Copyright

Disney, known for its tenacity in defending its intellectual property rights, had previously lobbied successfully for the Copyright Term Extension Act in 1998. This legislation, colloquially referred to as the ‘Mickey Mouse Protection Act,’ added an additional 20 years to the copyright term.

Despite these efforts, the copyright of the 1928 version of Mickey Mouse, known as Steamboat Willie, and the earliest representation of Minnie Mouse, will lapse as U.S. law allows a company to hold the copyright for 95 years.

Implications for Creativity in the Public Domain

With the entry of ‘Steamboat Willie’ into the public domain, there are implications for creativity, as artists and creators gain the freedom to copy, share, reuse, and adapt this early version of Mickey Mouse.

However, it is essential to note that Disney’s trademark on the character will not expire, meaning Mickey remains a symbol of Disney and certain restrictions will still apply to the character’s use in non-Disney works.

Disney’s Ongoing Legal Battles

While this development unfolds, Disney is engaged in a series of legal battles, including a high-profile dispute with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, where Disney World is located.

As the company navigates these legal waters, it continues to affirm its commitment to protecting its rights in the more modern versions of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, which remain under copyright. Disney has stated that it will closely monitor the use of the characters to ensure the protection of its brands.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

