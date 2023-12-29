en English
Arts & Entertainment

Mickey Mouse Enters Public Domain: A Paradigm Shift in Copyright Dynamics

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:01 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:17 am EST
As the clock strikes midnight on December 31, 2023, a significant event in the world of copyrights will take place. The iconic 1928 character Mickey Mouse, as featured in the animation ‘Steamboat Willie,’ will see its copyright term expire, freeing the earliest version of the beloved character, along with Minnie, into the public domain. However, this doesn’t mean an open season for Mickey and Minnie Mouse as Disney vows to protect the modern iterations of these characters that remain under copyright.

The Battle to Extend Copyright Terms

Disney, the company that has defined much of the 20th-century animation industry, has been known for its aggressive efforts to extend copyright terms. In 1998, it lobbied for what came to be known as the ‘Mickey Mouse Protection Act,’ officially the Copyright Term Extension Act. This act, which added 20 years to the copyright term, was not just a Disney initiative but had the backing of a group of copyright holders. The act allowed Disney to retain control over its beloved character, a pivotal part of its brand identity, for an extended period.

The Implications of Entering the Public Domain

With the expiration of the copyright term on the 1928 version of Mickey Mouse, the character will become freely available for anyone to copy, reproduce, and adapt without requiring permission from Disney. However, Disney’s trademark protection limits the extent of this freedom. For instance, any merchandise created with Mickey Mouse cannot give the illusion of being an official Disney product. The entry of Mickey Mouse into the public domain also marks a moment of creative liberation, as this allows new artists to legally build on the legacy of this cultural icon.

Disney’s Continued Protection and Legal Disputes

While the 1928 Mickey Mouse enters the public domain, Disney is not about to let the entire character slip away. The entertainment giant will continue to protect the rights over the modern versions of Mickey Mouse that still remain subject to copyright and trademark laws. The protection encompasses the modern white-gloved Mickey Mouse that has become a universal symbol of the Disney brand. Furthermore, Disney has been embroiled in a legal dispute with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis concerning the governance of Disneyworld theme park, adding to the complexity of the company’s legal landscape.

As the world stands on the cusp of 2024, the copyright expiration of the original Mickey Mouse underscores the delicate dance between fostering creativity and protecting intellectual property. The impact and implications of this event will undoubtedly resonate beyond the world of entertainment, influencing broader conversations around copyrights and the public domain.

Arts & Entertainment United States
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

