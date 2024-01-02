Mickey Cottrell: A Titan of Independent Film Publicity Passes Away

Renowned independent film publicist, Mickey Cottrell, passed away at the age of 79 at the Motion Picture Hospital in Woodland Hills. Having been recovering from a stroke since 2016, his death has sent shockwaves through the film industry, leaving a void that will be hard to fill.

An Unforgettable Legacy

Known for his infectious zest for life and unparalleled generosity, Cottrell was an irreplaceable figure in the independent film industry. He was a mentor to many, a brilliant critic, and most importantly, a loving brother and uncle. His sister, Suzy Cottrell, described him as a multifaceted individual who had a unique ability to light up any room he entered.

He was particularly renowned for his star-studded parties at the Sundance Film Festival in the 1990s. These events were a testament to his larger-than-life personality, earning him the title of ‘the life of the party.’

A Passion for Gay Hollywood History

Beyond his work in publicity, Cottrell was deeply passionate about gay Hollywood history. This passion led him to minor acting roles in various films and TV shows, including ‘My Own Private Idaho,’ ‘Drugstore Cowboy,’ ‘Ed Wood,’ ‘Volcano,’ ‘Shortbus,’ and television series like ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ and ‘Star Trek: Voyager.’

A Storied Career

Throughout his career, Cottrell collaborated with esteemed filmmakers such as Percy Adlon, Ira Sachs, Phillip Noyce, Sophia Takal, Andrew Haigh, Jonathan Caouette, and Wim Wenders. He also handled publicity for a plethora of films, including ‘The Quiet American,’ ‘Weekend,’ ‘I Am Divine,’ ‘One False Move,’ ‘Blood and Concrete,’ ‘Earth Girls Are Easy,’ ‘Streetwise,’ and ‘Querelle.’

His death is a significant loss to the film industry, with his peers expressing affection and respect for his remarkable career and indomitable spirit. Today, we remember Mickey Cottrell, a titan of the independent film industry, and a beloved brother and uncle. He is survived by his sisters, Gigi and Suzy Cottrell, his nephew Jeremy Allen, and great-nephew Gregory Allen.