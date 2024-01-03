Mickey Cottrell: A Beacon of Independent Cinema Passes Away at 79

The world of independent cinema and Hollywood mourns the loss of Mickey Cottrell, a cherished actor, producer, and publicist, who breathed his last at the age of 79. His sister, Suzie Cottrell-Smith, relayed the news of his demise, which took place on New Year’s Day at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. Mickey’s illustrious career was marked by his undying commitment to independent films, making him an iconic figure in the industry.

Mickey Cottrell: The Unseen Hero of Independent Cinema

Known for his captivating performance as Chancellor Alrik in the television series Star Trek: The Next Generation, Mickey played a significant role in shaping the indie film industry. His contribution stretched beyond the realm of acting, as he co-founded Cottrell and Lindeman Associates, a venture that underscored his role as a publicist. His relentless pursuit of promoting independent films and nurturing aspiring filmmakers earned him the respect and admiration of many in Hollywood.

A Multifaceted Career and a Personal Struggle

Throughout his career, Mickey rubbed shoulders with high-profile independent filmmakers like Andrew Haigh, Phillip Noyce, Gus Van Sant, and Wim Wenders, adding depth to his professional portfolio. His role extended beyond publicity, venturing into producing and acting. However, his life was not bereft of struggles. Mickey had been silently battling Parkinson’s Disease, a fact that came to light following his demise.

A Life Well-Lived and Remembered

Despite the challenges, Mickey is remembered for his vibrant personality and the indelible mark he left on independent cinema. His sister, Suzie, paid a heartfelt tribute to her brother, reminiscing about their childhood filled with singing, dancing, and endless fun. Describing him as the ‘most fun brother ever’, she encapsulated the close bond they shared. Mickey Cottrell’s passing leaves a void in the world of independent cinema, but his legacy continues to inspire.