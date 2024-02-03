Michigan's GTB Distributes $800,000 in Gaming Revenues to Local Communities

The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa & Chippewa Indians (GTB) has begun the year with an impactful gesture, bestowing a whopping sum of over $800,000 from their gaming revenues to fortify various community services and projects. The funds, distributed biannually as part of a consent decree, are set to invigorate the local landscape of northwest Michigan.

Beneficiaries: From Emergency Services to Education

Among the key beneficiaries of this generous fund allocation are organizations such as East Bay Ambulance and Elmwood Township Fire & Rescue. Both are set to receive vital financial support for their emergency service improvements. In the realm of education, Greenspire High School's robotics team clinches a significant spot on the list of recipients, underscoring the GTB's commitment to nurturing scientific and technological prowess among the youth.

Boost for Community Enrichment and Public Service Projects

On a broader scale, the funds are poised to bring a substantial boost to the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners. A series of community enrichment and public service projects—including the procurement of a new transport vehicle for court-supervised juveniles and the introduction of a miniature horse therapy program for veterans—will gain traction courtesy of the GTB's funding.

Support for Cultural Enrichment, Homelessness, and Bereavement Services

Furthermore, the GTB's funding will energize cultural enrichment initiatives and provide much-needed aid to the homeless. Local schools like Long Lake Elementary School will be able to bolster their library's collection with the addition of Native American books, while the Great Lakes Children's Museum will receive support for its relocation efforts. The funding will also fortify bereavement services at Michael's Place, casting a light on the need for comprehensive mental health support in the community.

Other beneficiaries include Bowers Harbor Park, Traverse City Area Public Schools, and the Recreational Authority of Traverse City and Garfield Township. These entities will see improvements and student support programs, while the Whitewater Township Fire Department is set to receive grants for infrastructure and equipment upgrades.