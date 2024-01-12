en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Michigan’s Frederik Meijer Gardens Braces for Severe Winter Storm

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Michigan’s Frederik Meijer Gardens Braces for Severe Winter Storm

The Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, a cherished landmark in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has announced its decision to close at midday on Friday, bracing for a severe winter storm that is forecasted to usher in blizzard-like conditions and high winds to the lower regions of Michigan. The park intends to remain closed on Saturday but plans to resume its regular operating hours by Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for 17 counties in Michigan, including Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa. This advisory, effective from 10 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday, forewarns of heavy snowfall reaching up to 14 inches and wind gusts that could escalate to 50 mph. The severity of the predicted weather conditions is expected to disrupt travel significantly, potentially rendering it impossible.

Anticipated Challenges

Widespread blowing snow is likely to drastically reduce visibility on the roads, thereby escalating the difficulty of travel. There is also a risk of power outages due to gusty winds toppling tree branches, further complicating the situation.

Preparations Underway

The Kent County Road Commission, in anticipation of the forecasted snowfall, is gearing up for the storm. Road crews are scheduled to work in 12-hour shifts starting from Thursday evening, a move aimed at maintaining clear roads amid the expected snowfall. As the residents of Michigan await the storm, these preparations offer a glimmer of hope that the impact of the inclement weather will be mitigated.

0
Travel & Tourism United States Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
11 seconds ago
La Grande-Motte Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Grand Ceremony
The city of La Grande-Motte marked the beginning of its 50th-anniversary year with a ceremonial event that attracted over a thousand residents. The celebration was held at Pasino, a local casino, and saw Mayor Stéphan Rossignol reflect on the city’s half-century of development and its vision for the future. La Grande-Motte’s Golden Milestone Mayor Rossignol’s
La Grande-Motte Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Grand Ceremony
Minneapolis Hospitality Market Faces Challenges Despite Boom in Hotel Openings
8 mins ago
Minneapolis Hospitality Market Faces Challenges Despite Boom in Hotel Openings
Frisco UFO Burns Down: A Landmark Lost to Flames in North Carolina's Outer Banks
10 mins ago
Frisco UFO Burns Down: A Landmark Lost to Flames in North Carolina's Outer Banks
Jason Momoa's 'On the Roam': An Unfiltered Journey into His Passions
3 mins ago
Jason Momoa's 'On the Roam': An Unfiltered Journey into His Passions
2024 Globe Travel Awards: A Celebration of Innovation and Excellence
6 mins ago
2024 Globe Travel Awards: A Celebration of Innovation and Excellence
New Smyrna Beach Approves Comprehensive Plan to Address Parking Issues
7 mins ago
New Smyrna Beach Approves Comprehensive Plan to Address Parking Issues
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
19 seconds
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
22 seconds
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
26 seconds
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
26 seconds
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
42 seconds
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
51 seconds
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
1 min
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
1 min
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
Ballad Health System Unveils Automated Pharmacy Robots to Enhance Pharmaceutical Services
2 mins
Ballad Health System Unveils Automated Pharmacy Robots to Enhance Pharmaceutical Services
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app