Michigan's D.A. Blodgett - St. John's Unveils Innovative Program for Teens Exiting Foster Care

In a groundbreaking initiative, D.A. Blodgett - St. John's (DABSJ), a prominent adoption and foster care program based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has launched a new project titled Independent Living Plus (ILP). This unique program is designed to support individuals transitioning out of the foster care system, a demographic often overlooked by conventional societal support structures.

ILP: A Bridge to Adulthood

The ILP project facilitates a smoother passage to adulthood for teenagers aged 16-19 who have been referred by a case worker from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services or a similar agency. The program offers accommodation in a residence on the DABSJ campus, presently equipped to house eight residents, with plans in the pipeline to scale up capacity in the future.

A Comprehensive Support System

Participants in the ILP program gain access to a diverse array of support services. This includes on-site coaching, therapy, medical and psychiatric assistance, in addition to comprehensive amenities. The program encourages the youth to define their own objectives and provides the necessary support to help them reach these goals. Whether it's getting a driver's license, learning to budget, or pursuing higher education, the ILP ensures that these individuals are not left to navigate these milestones alone.

Preventing Negative Outcomes

Mary Muliett, the President and CEO of DABSJ, underscored the significance of this program in preventing adverse outcomes for these young adults. Homelessness, human trafficking, and incarceration are all too common risks for individuals aging out of foster care. By providing a supportive transition to adulthood and a chance to shape a positive future, the ILP aims to break these harmful patterns and create a safer, more inclusive environment for this vulnerable group.