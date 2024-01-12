Michigan’s Berrien County Grapples with Snowstorm: WSBT’s Coverage of Road Conditions

The unforgiving clutches of winter have seized Berrien County in Michigan, unleashing a ruthless snowstorm that has significantly hampered visibility on the roads. With northern and western areas of the county bracing for more snow, concerns for drivers are notably escalating. While main thoroughfares like those in downtown Berrien Springs and along M139 are still in good condition, the side streets and neighborhoods tell a different story. These areas, having been plowed less frequently, present greater challenges for motorists.

MDOT Plow Operations Underway

The WSBT crew, committed to delivering real-time updates, has spotted at least one plow from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in action, suggesting that the state machinery is in full swing. As the snowfall continues to intensify, it’s expected that more plows will be deployed to ensure the safety of the county’s residents and facilitate smoother vehicular movement.

WSBT’s Comprehensive Coverage of the Snowstorm

WSBT plans to continue its comprehensive coverage of the snowstorm, staying rooted in Berrien County throughout the day. The station will provide updates on the storm’s progress and its impact on the region’s road conditions, ensuring that viewers are well-informed about the unfolding situation.

Government Agencies Warn Against Travel

Amid the blizzard-like conditions, both the National Weather Service and Michigan State Police have issued advisories warning against travel during the snowstorm. These warnings emphasize the danger posed by the poor road conditions and the importance of staying indoors until the storm passes. As the snowfall continues, residents are advised to exercise caution and prioritize safety.