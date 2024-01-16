Michigan Takes the Lead in US Cannabis Sales, Surpasses Corn Industry

In a ground-breaking development, Michigan has ascended to the top position in cannabis sales in the United States by the end of 2023, generating an industry revenue of nearly $3.06 billion. This phenomenal figure represents an average spend of approximately $305 per person in the state. It's noteworthy that Michigan's cannabis sales for the year outpaced the gross domestic product of 51 nations, nearing the GDP of Burundi.

Michigan's Cannabis Industry Outshines Corn Industry

The state's cannabis industry has not only exceeded its corn industry, making a whopping $2.16 billion despite corn being cultivated on 4% of Michigan's land, but also recorded December 2023 as the highest sales month in history, raking in $279.9 million in marijuana sales. When it comes to per capita spending, Michigan raced ahead of other states, with Californians spending an estimated $150 per person and Colorado trailing close behind at $290.

Growth Trends and Market Stability

Despite Colorado's peaking sales, Michigan's market continues to show robust growth and stability, marked by consistent sales in August and a massive surge in December. The state's thriving cannabis success is largely attributed to its progressive regulatory structure, which includes unrestricted licensure and lower taxes, such as a mere 10% excise tax on recreational marijuana.

Lucrative Tax Model

This low-tax model has proven more profitable than alcohol taxes, with Michigan collecting more in recreational marijuana excise taxes than from beer, wine, and liquor combined during the 2023 fiscal year. The state's licensed dispensaries sold nearly 1 million pounds of cannabis flower at an average cost of $92 per ounce, marking a 33.3% increase from 2022. Michigan's cannabis industry has also been a significant job provider, employing more than 35,000 workers.