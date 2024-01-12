Michigan Residents Empowered to Track Snowplows in Real-Time with MDOT’s MiDrive Map

As Michigan grapples with a recent winter storm, the state’s Department of Transportation (MDOT) has stepped up to the plate with a solution aimed at making roads safer for drivers. The department has rolled out an interactive map, dubbed the MiDrive map, which offers real-time tracking of snowplows as they traverse across the state.

Real-time Tracking for Safer Roads

The MiDrive map is equipped with a variety of viewing options, including dash camera images from each truck, accessible by selecting different icons on the map. In addition to the real-time tracking feature, the map also displays the names of the snowplows. By clicking on the plow icons, users can glean insights into whether the trucks are scraping or applying materials like sand or salt to the roads.

Highway Incidents and Localized Information

Complementing the snowplow tracking feature, MiDrive also provides information on current highway incidents, such as crashes. These are indicated by an exclamation mark on the map. Live images from highway cameras are also available, providing users with a comprehensive view of road conditions. While the map’s features are primarily focused on highways, users have the option to search for specific cities or ZIP codes to obtain localized information.

A Vital Tool During Severe Weather Conditions

This tool is proving to be vital for Michigan residents during severe weather conditions. By staying informed about road conditions and the location of snowplows, they can plan their journeys better, ensuring their safety and reducing the risk of accidents. The MiDrive map is a testament to the MDOT’s commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of its residents’ lives.